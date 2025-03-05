Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Short Interest Down 20.9% in February

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,900 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 882,700 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of Vacasa stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 1,286.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vacasa by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vacasa from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

