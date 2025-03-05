Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64. 305,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 208,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Doubleview Gold Stock Up 7.1 %

About Doubleview Gold

The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.09 million, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Further Reading

