10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Short Interest Update

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,320,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,161. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $44.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, Director Alan Mateo acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,237.74. The trade was a 184.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. FMR LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,454,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,373,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after acquiring an additional 230,145 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,092,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,116,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193,588 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

