Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 11.7% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $495.55 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $312.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.87.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

