Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $495.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.87. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $312.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

