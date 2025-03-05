Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Trading Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 876.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 2,510.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. 473,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Braskem has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Braskem will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

