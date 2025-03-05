MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $287.09 and last traded at $279.24. 6,704,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 19,010,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 820.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 1,614.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 828.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

