NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.33. 793,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,952,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4,789.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 211,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 317,029 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 135,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

