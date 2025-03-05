Analysts’ Downgrades for March 5th (ALG, AZO, BYON, CSCO, CUBE, HR, HUM, LAND, NOVA, PEB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 5th:
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.
Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.
