Analysts’ Downgrades for March 5th (ALG, AZO, BYON, CSCO, CUBE, HR, HUM, LAND, NOVA, PEB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 5th:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $270.00 price target on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

