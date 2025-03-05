Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 158.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.64. 195,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,754. The company has a market cap of $207.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.65. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

