Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $35.31. Nayax shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 1,294 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYAX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Nayax by 107.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 100,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

