Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $72.67, with a volume of 1607569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,088,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,247.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 356,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,334,000 after buying an additional 303,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after buying an additional 222,398 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

