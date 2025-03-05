Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Trading 14.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87.45 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.10). Approximately 63,327,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,080% from the average daily volume of 5,366,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AML

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 14.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £810.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. Analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current year.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.