NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 137,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,818,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
NextDecade Trading Down 4.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.18.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
