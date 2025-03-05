Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 315,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 287,561 shares.The stock last traded at $87.82 and had previously closed at $86.67.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

