Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 994,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,523,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

