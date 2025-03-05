Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Short Interest Update

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Scilex in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Scilex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scilex

Institutional Trading of Scilex

Scilex Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLX. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Scilex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Scilex by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scilex in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Scilex by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 687,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scilex by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,036,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 775,039 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scilex stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 878,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,603. Scilex has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scilex will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Scilex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.