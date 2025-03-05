Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 179,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $351.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.54 and its 200 day moving average is $307.24. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $653.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

