2,287 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

LMT stock opened at $449.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.67.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

