International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $221,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE IBM opened at $253.07 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.