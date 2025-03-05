Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,954 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of IVV opened at $579.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $576.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.