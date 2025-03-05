Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $163,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $269.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $196.65 and a one year high of $272.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.64 and its 200-day moving average is $247.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

