John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $37.41. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.3525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -154.95%.

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.