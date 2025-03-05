Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 42.4% in February

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 294.2% in the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 272,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,563 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 138.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 497,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 288,682 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

