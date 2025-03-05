Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 91,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 76,641 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $518.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 391.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,562,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

