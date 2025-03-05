Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 45,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 18,071 shares.The stock last traded at $24.49 and had previously closed at $23.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.33. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

