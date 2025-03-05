Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.65, but opened at $78.54. Q2 shares last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 188,576 shares.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 10,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $1,109,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 337,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,931,968.06. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,483 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 7,878.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 38.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 49,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 354,524 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

