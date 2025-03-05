Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells 27,445 Shares of Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ellard sold 27,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.31), for a total value of £113,896.75 ($145,703.91).

CHG stock traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 418.50 ($5.35). 1,560,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,288. Chemring Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 297.50 ($3.81) and a one year high of GBX 428 ($5.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 334.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 357.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.01) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 429.50 ($5.49).

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

