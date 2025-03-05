Insider Buying: CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Insider Acquires 878 Shares of Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken bought 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,633.08 ($2,089.14).

CCJI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.35). 418,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.07. CC Japan Income & Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 162 ($2.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.64).

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CC Japan Income & Growth had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 95.50%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.03%. CC Japan Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

The investment objective of the Company is to provide Shareholders with dividend income combined with capital growth, mainly through investment in equities listed or quoted in Japan.

