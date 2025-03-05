Amy Messano Sells 255 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $28,419.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,484.20. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amy Messano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Amy Messano sold 235 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $26,209.55.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of ALTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 135,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 655.38, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $113.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,900 shares of the software’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 19.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,572 shares of the software’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,017 shares of the software’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
