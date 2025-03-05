WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $530.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

