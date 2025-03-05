ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $906.15 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,030.51 and a 200-day moving average of $985.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

