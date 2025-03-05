Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after purchasing an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,422 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,830,000 after buying an additional 282,022 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

