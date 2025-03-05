Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $112,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

