Keybank National Association OH Has $14.37 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TJX opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

