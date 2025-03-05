Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EMR opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

