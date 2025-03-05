Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10, Zacks reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

RPTX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 28,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $49.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

