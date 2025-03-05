B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.93% from the company’s previous close.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 299,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,369. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.43. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,778.62. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 551,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 509,992 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

