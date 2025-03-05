Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,987.5% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 50,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 12,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $466.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

