Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.0 %

PSX stock opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

