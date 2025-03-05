Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Update

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hunting has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

