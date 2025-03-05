Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Update

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.
Hunting Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HNTIF remained flat at $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. Hunting has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.
About Hunting
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hunting
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.