Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Fortrea traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.36. 607,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,351,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortrea by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 120,599 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,086,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 3,265,402 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,908,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,161,000 after purchasing an additional 158,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 5,021,169.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,827 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $927.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
