Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Fortrea traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.36. 607,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,351,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTRE

Insider Activity at Fortrea

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $219,751. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortrea by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,884,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 120,599 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Fortrea by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,086,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 3,265,402 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,908,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,161,000 after purchasing an additional 158,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 5,021,169.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,827 shares in the last quarter.

Fortrea Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $927.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.