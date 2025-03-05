Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,346,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 7,842,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,692.8 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFSUF remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 449. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

