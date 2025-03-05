Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Holcim Stock Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,158. Holcim has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Holcim
