B2Gold Corp. (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 20th

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

BTO traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.97. 2,745,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,753. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$4.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

BTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.01.

In related news, Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin acquired 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,190 shares of company stock worth $239,275. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

