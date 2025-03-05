Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. 1,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.