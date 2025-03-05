WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 176.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $284.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.89. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

