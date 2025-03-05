J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $134.25 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,349 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.9% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $134,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after acquiring an additional 655,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after purchasing an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,335 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,261,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,278,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $315.24 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

