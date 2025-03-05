iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $26,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWN opened at $155.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.71 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

