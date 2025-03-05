Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $61,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Ariston Services Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VB stock opened at $228.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $226.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

